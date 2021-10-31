Tolar Hits Market Cap of $1.40 Million (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded down 26.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Tolar coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tolar has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Tolar has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $8,131.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00049303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.01 or 0.00223672 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00096371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tolar Profile

Tolar (TOL) is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,047,646 coins and its circulating supply is 214,909,750 coins. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tolar is tolar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Buying and Selling Tolar

