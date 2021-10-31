Nano Price Reaches $5.98 on Major Exchanges (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Nano has a market capitalization of $796.61 million and approximately $66.71 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.98 or 0.00009905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,360.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,226.07 or 0.07001417 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.66 or 0.00315875 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $586.90 or 0.00972325 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00088005 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.70 or 0.00455106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.64 or 0.00271100 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.74 or 0.00233171 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

