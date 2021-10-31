Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3-5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.24 billion.Avnet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.200-$1.300 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVT. Truist lifted their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avnet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.11. 840,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,420. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Avnet has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

