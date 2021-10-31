TTC Hits 24 Hour Volume of $67.00 (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit and BitForex. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00049278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.98 or 0.00223502 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.32 or 0.00096567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TTC

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, BitForex, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

