ICHI Reaches Market Cap of $18.80 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. ICHI has a market cap of $18.80 million and approximately $56,872.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for $5.02 or 0.00008313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICHI has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00070485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00072397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00103008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,518.46 or 1.00205065 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,203.01 or 0.06959243 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00022462 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,745,129 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ICHIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.