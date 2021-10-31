PlatON Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.81 Million (LAT)

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. PlatON has a total market cap of $148.28 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlatON has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One PlatON coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00049278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.98 or 0.00223502 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.32 or 0.00096567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PlatON Profile

PlatON (LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,072,299,062 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

PlatON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatON using one of the exchanges listed above.

