NEXT.coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 31st. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,394.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $586.78 or 0.00971579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.69 or 0.00271040 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.44 or 0.00235852 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00017385 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001267 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011798 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00033430 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEXTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.