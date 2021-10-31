Polkadot Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for $42.57 or 0.00070485 BTC on major exchanges. Polkadot has a total market cap of $42.04 billion and $1.23 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polkadot alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001805 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00072397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00103008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,518.46 or 1.00205065 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,203.01 or 0.06959243 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00022462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DOTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.