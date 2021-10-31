AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-0.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.00. AptarGroup also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.880-$0.960 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATR. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair cut AptarGroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Shares of ATR stock traded down $5.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.78. 696,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,065. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.50. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $113.54 and a 52-week high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AptarGroup stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 103.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 77,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of AptarGroup worth $21,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

