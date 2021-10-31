Ethereum Yield Price Up 2.6% This Week (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be bought for $6.39 or 0.00010585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Yield has a market cap of $639,276.44 and $920.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Yield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00049278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.98 or 0.00223502 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.32 or 0.00096567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

Ethereum Yield (CRYPTO:ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.