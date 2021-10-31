GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Hits Market Cap of $579,676.45

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One GoldenPyrex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldenPyrex has a total market cap of $579,676.45 and approximately $55.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00070485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00072397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00103008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,518.46 or 1.00205065 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,203.01 or 0.06959243 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00022462 BTC.

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3 . The official website for GoldenPyrex is g-pyx.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldenPyrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldenPyrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

