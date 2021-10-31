TenX Price Down 9.6% This Week (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, TenX has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One TenX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. TenX has a total market capitalization of $10.41 million and approximately $531,357.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00049205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.52 or 0.00222529 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00096892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

