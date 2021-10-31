Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Trillium Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.85). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trillium Therapeutics.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

TRIL has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trillium Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 465.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $175,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 736,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,937. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $20.96.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

