Analysts Anticipate Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Energizer reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Energizer.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The company had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

ENR stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.47. The company had a trading volume of 454,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,772. Energizer has a 52 week low of $36.14 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.54 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 26.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,861 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 21.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,968,000 after purchasing an additional 522,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Energizer by 33.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after purchasing an additional 484,041 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Energizer by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,823,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,560,000 after purchasing an additional 64,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.