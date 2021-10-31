Terex (NYSE:TEX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85 billion-$3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.Terex also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

Terex stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.80. 1,412,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,924. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Terex has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.73.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Terex stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 188,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Terex worth $25,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.