Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.34. The stock had a trading volume of 527,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,574. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,012 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUTH shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

