W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.48), Zacks reports. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.11. 1,198,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,743. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average of $76.59. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.82%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in W. P. Carey stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,575 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of W. P. Carey worth $83,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

