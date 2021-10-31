Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.730-$2.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,757. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $40.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cousins Properties stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Cousins Properties worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

