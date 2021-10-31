Goose Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $79,311.00 (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000573 BTC on exchanges. Goose Finance has a total market capitalization of $607,546.00 and approximately $79,311.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00049205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.52 or 0.00222529 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00096892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

