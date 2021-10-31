SingularityDAO (SDAO) Price Down 3.6% This Week

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. In the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. SingularityDAO has a market cap of $53.15 million and $5.02 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be bought for $2.33 or 0.00003859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00049205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.52 or 0.00222529 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00096892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,786,479 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare,

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

