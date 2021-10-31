Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.56 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,664,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,422. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,637 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $9,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

