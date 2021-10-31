ANON (ANON) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One ANON coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a market cap of $32,193.35 and approximately $41.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00070765 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000375 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00049454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003160 BTC.

About ANON

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

