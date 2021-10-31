QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Market Capitalization Hits $2.75 Million

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $73,381.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00049125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.54 or 0.00222275 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00096924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

