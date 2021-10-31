Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.120-$2.160 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.82.

AIRC stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,693. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.54. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.73%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Apartment Income REIT worth $26,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

