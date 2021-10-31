Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Releases Earnings Results

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.82 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Shell Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.44. 1,896,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,143. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.76. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

In related news, insider Steven Ledbetter bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,226,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $32,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

