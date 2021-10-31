Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Reaches $60.15 on Top Exchanges

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $60.15 or 0.00097924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $66.16 million and approximately $9.35 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00070245 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00072986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00102721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,536.32 or 1.00172936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,274.91 or 0.06958979 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00022818 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

