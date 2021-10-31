The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.780-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Bancorp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.150 EPS.

Shares of The Bancorp stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,292. The Bancorp has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.53.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

In other news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $655,024.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1,912.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 177,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of The Bancorp worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

