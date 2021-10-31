United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.330-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UFCS. Zacks Investment Research cut United Fire Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

UFCS stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.43. 84,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,505. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77. United Fire Group has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $36.40. The company has a market cap of $513.14 million, a P/E ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 0.12.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.37. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $244.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.83%.

In related news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $143,767.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,222.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George D. Milligan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $91,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,515.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Fire Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of United Fire Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

