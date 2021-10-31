C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will announce $7.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.80 million. C4 Therapeutics posted sales of $8.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $30.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.20 million to $31.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $31.28 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCCC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $30,751.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,860.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $681,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,465 shares of company stock worth $6,978,562 in the last ninety days. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCCC traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 139,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,307. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.62.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

