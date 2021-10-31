Kin (KIN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Kin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a market cap of $148.44 million and $3.12 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00070308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070206 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00103477 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00073916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00102433 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,648,356,456,501 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

