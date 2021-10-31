MonaCoin (MONA) Market Capitalization Reaches $95.96 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 31st. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00002368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $95.96 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,655.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,312.70 or 0.06994892 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.08 or 0.00313165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.26 or 0.00967091 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00088266 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.48 or 0.00448433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.87 or 0.00270652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.43 or 0.00231016 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

