Electra Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $90,890.00 (XEP)

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Electra Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Electra Protocol has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Electra Protocol has a total market cap of $35.66 million and approximately $90,890.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00049249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.11 or 0.00222375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011966 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00096918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Electra Protocol Coin Profile

Electra Protocol is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,903,061,169 coins. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

Buying and Selling Electra Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

