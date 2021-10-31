$3.06 Billion in Sales Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.12 billion and the lowest is $3.01 billion. XPO Logistics posted sales of $4.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year sales of $12.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $12.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover XPO Logistics.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Shares of XPO traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.80. 811,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,292. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.