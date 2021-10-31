ZClassic (ZCL) Price Down 6% Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.48 million and $6,822.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.63 or 0.00276740 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00105930 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00145363 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

