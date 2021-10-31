Nafter Trading Up 18.8% This Week (NAFT)

Nafter (CURRENCY:NAFT) traded up 44.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last seven days, Nafter has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. Nafter has a market cap of $18.91 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nafter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0378 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00070501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00074006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00103114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,514.01 or 0.99769924 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.74 or 0.06962419 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00022836 BTC.

Nafter Coin Profile

Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp

Buying and Selling Nafter

