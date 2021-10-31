XSGD (XSGD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $851,568.00

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a total market cap of $121.88 million and approximately $851,568.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XSGD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00070501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00074006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00103114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,514.01 or 0.99769924 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.74 or 0.06962419 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00022836 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 177,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 164,240,367 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

