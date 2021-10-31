Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.340-$5.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.460-$1.520 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.56.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.10. The company had a trading volume of 783,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $164.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.97.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $3,175,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,401,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Camden Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 124.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $39,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.