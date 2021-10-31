Ethereum Gold Project 24 Hour Volume Hits $28.00 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 74.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $255,688.89 and approximately $28.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00049205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.94 or 0.00222611 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00097053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

ETGP is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,931,933,634 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Trading

