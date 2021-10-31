$3.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will announce earnings per share of $3.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.16. TopBuild reported earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year earnings of $10.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $10.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $14.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TopBuild.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in TopBuild by 16.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLD traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.97. The stock had a trading volume of 196,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $146.50 and a twelve month high of $258.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.84 and its 200 day moving average is $210.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.53.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TopBuild (BLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.