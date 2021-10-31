-$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will report earnings per share of ($1.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.22). Natera posted earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($4.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($4.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($3.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Natera.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.46.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 33,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $3,390,970.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $232,520.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,771,872 in the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Natera by 8.7% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 324.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 61.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 329,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,688,000 after purchasing an additional 125,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.57. The stock had a trading volume of 682,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.30. Natera has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $129.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.52.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.