Analysts Expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $732.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to report $732.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $727.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $740.00 million. Comerica posted sales of $734.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

CMA stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.09. 721,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $89.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $461,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,672. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6,812.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,434 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Comerica by 8,150.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 525,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,697,000 after buying an additional 519,104 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter valued at $24,894,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Comerica by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after buying an additional 337,917 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Comerica by 90.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 640,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,677,000 after buying an additional 304,826 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

