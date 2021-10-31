Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to announce $59.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.99 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $63.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year sales of $257.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.54 million to $258.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $255.66 million, with estimates ranging from $249.13 million to $263.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,271.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,731.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,436,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.96. 95,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,940. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $365.52 million, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.70.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

