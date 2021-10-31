$3.94 Billion in Sales Expected for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to post $3.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.95 billion and the lowest is $3.94 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full year sales of $15.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $15.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.03 billion to $16.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,660,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,542. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $33.64 and a 52 week high of $60.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

