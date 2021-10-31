Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRPBF remained flat at $$0.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85. Grupo Lala has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $0.96.

GRPBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Lala from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Lala from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Grupo LALA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of dairy products. Its products include fluid, pasteurized milk, yogurt, cheese, butter, condensed and evaporated milk, ice cream, frozen desserts, eggs, and egg products. The company was founded on November 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Gómez Palacio, Mexico.

