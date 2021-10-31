Short Interest in Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Decreases By 48.5%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,500 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the September 30th total of 511,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNZUF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,364. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.96. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.29.

Get Guangzhou Automobile Group alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Guangzhou Automobile Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.