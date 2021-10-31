ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Short Interest Update

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IMUC stock remained flat at $$0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. 717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,486. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.98.

About ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of immune-based therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate, ICT-107, is a dendritic cell-based immunotherapy targeting multiple tumor-associated antigens on glioblastoma stem cells.

