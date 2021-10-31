Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.740-$0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fortive also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.700-$2.750 EPS.

Shares of FTV traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,579,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,383. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average of $72.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive has a 1 year low of $60.88 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.85%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.40%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.09.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

