Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.050-$1.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Washington Real Estate Investment Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.05-1.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. 664,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,330. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.63 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.90%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,663 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

