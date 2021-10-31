Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.260-$2.280 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OFC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE OFC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,767. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

