U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.78 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will announce $5.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.69 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $22.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.76 billion to $22.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $23.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.09 billion to $25.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

USB stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.37. 4,008,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,441,111. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,261,000 after buying an additional 2,665,153 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after buying an additional 2,267,492 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,743,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.